Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space. One assigned off street parking space in rear of building + several "vistor" spots for guests. Laundry in basement, storage unit provided in basement. Sorry but no pets allowed in this building. Established income of at least one year required. MLS application for review then application thru SmartMove Tenant Screening Service for anyone over 18 years to occupy this property.