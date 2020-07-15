11800 S Karlov Ave

Amenities

Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077



Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip!



Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows. Lots of closet space! Heat included, in addition to an off-street parking spot in a private parking lot.



Very close to highway for easy access to the city. Park and multiple schools in the area. Near: Palos , Oak Lawn , Crestwood , Alsip , Orland Park, and Chicago Ridge.

No Pets Allowed



