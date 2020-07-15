All apartments in Alsip
Find more places like 11800 S Karlov Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alsip, IL
/
11800 S Karlov Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

11800 S Karlov Ave

11800 South Karlov Avenue · (708) 653-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alsip
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL 60803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip!

Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows. Lots of closet space! Heat included, in addition to an off-street parking spot in a private parking lot.

Very close to highway for easy access to the city. Park and multiple schools in the area. Near: Palos , Oak Lawn , Crestwood , Alsip , Orland Park, and Chicago Ridge.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302077
Property Id 302077

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have any available units?
11800 S Karlov Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11800 S Karlov Ave have?
Some of 11800 S Karlov Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 S Karlov Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11800 S Karlov Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 S Karlov Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11800 S Karlov Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alsip.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11800 S Karlov Ave offers parking.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 S Karlov Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have a pool?
No, 11800 S Karlov Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have accessible units?
No, 11800 S Karlov Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11800 S Karlov Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11800 S Karlov Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11800 S Karlov Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11800 S Karlov Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alsip 1 BedroomsAlsip 2 Bedrooms
Alsip Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Alsip Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL
Hazel Crest, ILElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILIngalls Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity