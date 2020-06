Amenities

Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor. Formal living & dining rooms flow into the bright kitchen with white cabinets granite counter tops and back splash great newly updated kitchen has SS appliances, open concept great for entertaining. patio door to beautiful and spacious yard off the family room. Lower level family room with 1/2 bath, new carpet and entry to garage. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and updated bath. New siding, new fresh paint everything in the bathroom including walls is new. Windows and roof are 5 years new. The home you have been waiting for. Show with confidence