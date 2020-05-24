All apartments in Addison
621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE
621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE

621 East Armitage Avenue · (312) 533-9988
Location

621 East Armitage Avenue, Addison, IL 60101

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3 bed, 2 bath prime Lincoln Park location
This is a top floor 3 bed, 2 bath available June 1. Updated kitchen and features throughout the apt. Hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms that fit queen beds, dresser and lots of closet space. Apt has in-unit laundry, central air/heat, dishwasher, microwave and lots more. Great walk up bldg with 7 units that is an 8 min walk to the Armitage brown line or walk to the lake. Easy parking on Armitage or the permitted side streets. Large shared patio in the backyard of the bldg for grilling and gathering. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have any available units?
621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, IL.
What amenities does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have?
Some of 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 EAST ARMITAGE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
