7867 Kayak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage volleyball court

- Brand New Home for Rent ( floor plan #2) $1475/mo at the Cove in The Radiant Lake Estates!!! This beautiful community offers gated entry, includes lawn maintenance, basket ball court, lake, volleyball beach, and gorgeous setting in Rathdrum. 3 bdrm 2 bath with custom interiors, granite counter tops throughout, 2 car garage, small landscaped yards, A/C, and much more. Pets upon approval.

Contact us at the office to find out more, schedule tour, and apply (background check required) We respect and comply with all the Fair Housing laws.

208-777-9995



(RLNE2224226)