7867 Kayak Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7867 Kayak Court

7867 W Kayak Ct · (208) 262-6658
Location

7867 W Kayak Ct, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7867 Kayak Court · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
volleyball court
- Brand New Home for Rent ( floor plan #2) $1475/mo at the Cove in The Radiant Lake Estates!!! This beautiful community offers gated entry, includes lawn maintenance, basket ball court, lake, volleyball beach, and gorgeous setting in Rathdrum. 3 bdrm 2 bath with custom interiors, granite counter tops throughout, 2 car garage, small landscaped yards, A/C, and much more. Pets upon approval.
Contact us at the office to find out more, schedule tour, and apply (background check required) We respect and comply with all the Fair Housing laws.
208-777-9995

(RLNE2224226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7867 Kayak Court have any available units?
7867 Kayak Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7867 Kayak Court have?
Some of 7867 Kayak Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7867 Kayak Court currently offering any rent specials?
7867 Kayak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7867 Kayak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7867 Kayak Court is pet friendly.
Does 7867 Kayak Court offer parking?
Yes, 7867 Kayak Court does offer parking.
Does 7867 Kayak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7867 Kayak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7867 Kayak Court have a pool?
No, 7867 Kayak Court does not have a pool.
Does 7867 Kayak Court have accessible units?
No, 7867 Kayak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7867 Kayak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7867 Kayak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7867 Kayak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7867 Kayak Court has units with air conditioning.
