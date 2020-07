Amenities

A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.



-Master with en-suite bath

-Dishwasher

-Fenced yard

-Over- sized 1 car garage with opener.

-Lots of off street parking

-W.S.G Included



- Virtual Tour