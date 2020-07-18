All apartments in Post Falls
3517 N O'Connor Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3517 N O'Connor Blvd

3517 North Oconner Boulevard · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3517 North Oconner Boulevard, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3517 N O'Connor Blvd · Avail. Aug 5

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3517 N O'Connor Blvd Available 08/05/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 3 car garage. - This stunning newer home in Post Falls is available now. The home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms, with an open floor plan in a single level home.

The living room has windows on every wall allowing for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area.

The kitchen features lots of storage space including a spacious pantry and a large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, glass cooktop range/oven, and microwave. The kitchen island has a large stainless steel sink

The dining room is surrounded by windows and has a sliding glass door that leads to the covered concrete patio and fully fenced backyard.
right off the living room it contains a walk-in closet and an en-suite walk in shower. The bathroom has a tiled backsplash as well as double sinks.

The laundry room is the entry to the garage. There are two additional bedrooms and a coat closet. The three car garage is has room for parking and storage.

Central air A/C and a natural gas furnace will provide you comfort for all seasons.

Professional weekly mowing is included to give you extra time and keep the property looking beautiful without the hassle.

Video walkthrough can be found at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_VB88A7q4U

No pets
No smoking

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2100

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5048971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have any available units?
3517 N O'Connor Blvd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have?
Some of 3517 N O'Connor Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 N O'Connor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3517 N O'Connor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 N O'Connor Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Post Falls.
Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd offers parking.
Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have a pool?
No, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 N O'Connor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 N O'Connor Blvd has units with dishwashers.
