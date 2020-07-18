Amenities

3517 N O'Connor Blvd Available 08/05/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 3 car garage. - This stunning newer home in Post Falls is available now. The home features three bedrooms, and two bathrooms, with an open floor plan in a single level home.



The living room has windows on every wall allowing for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area.



The kitchen features lots of storage space including a spacious pantry and a large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, glass cooktop range/oven, and microwave. The kitchen island has a large stainless steel sink



The dining room is surrounded by windows and has a sliding glass door that leads to the covered concrete patio and fully fenced backyard.

right off the living room it contains a walk-in closet and an en-suite walk in shower. The bathroom has a tiled backsplash as well as double sinks.



The laundry room is the entry to the garage. There are two additional bedrooms and a coat closet. The three car garage is has room for parking and storage.



Central air A/C and a natural gas furnace will provide you comfort for all seasons.



Professional weekly mowing is included to give you extra time and keep the property looking beautiful without the hassle.



