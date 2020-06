Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The ultimate duplex! This 3 bed 2.5 bath, remodeled duplex is exactly what you've been looking for! Complete with beautiful, dark hardwood floors, white tile backsplash in the kitchen with like-new appliances. Spacious 1 car garage, large bedrooms/closets and a gorgeous gas fireplace to finish off the living area. Don't miss out on your opportunity to rent this great unit!

$1500 includes water/sewer/garbage. NO pets, NO smoking. Contact us to schedule a showing.