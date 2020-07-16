Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood. Just over a mile away from Prairie View Elementary, Post Falls Middle School and Post Falls High School!



This lovely home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two car garage with forced air A/C and a natural gas furnace to provide you comfort through all four seasons.



Main level: The living room, with large windows, a ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings allows for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops and backsplashes, an island, and brand new stainless appliances.



A patio slider off of the dining room leads to the spacious, freshly painted deck and fenced backyard.



The large master suite includes a recessed ceiling, fan, double door closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a tub/shower combo.



A second bedroom and guest bathroom with a tub/shower combo are also on the main level.



Downstairs: There are two additional guest bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo, a family room, and a laundry room.



Weekly lawn mowing is included in the rent so you can enjoy a beautiful lawn without having to worry about the maintenance!



One small dog considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.



No smoking.



To view a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqtUBn-PTqY



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2200

Pet Deposit: $400/pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35/pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4079555)