All apartments in Post Falls
Find more places like 2335 N Coolwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Post Falls, ID
/
2335 N Coolwater Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2335 N Coolwater Dr

2335 North Cool Water Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Post Falls
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2335 North Cool Water Drive, Post Falls, ID 83854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2335 N Coolwater Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Fieldstone! - Amazing upgrades await in this two story home located in the Fieldstone at Prairie Falls Neighborhood. Just over a mile away from Prairie View Elementary, Post Falls Middle School and Post Falls High School!

This lovely home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two car garage with forced air A/C and a natural gas furnace to provide you comfort through all four seasons.

Main level: The living room, with large windows, a ceiling fan, and vaulted ceilings allows for lots of natural light and opens up into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features granite countertops and backsplashes, an island, and brand new stainless appliances.

A patio slider off of the dining room leads to the spacious, freshly painted deck and fenced backyard.

The large master suite includes a recessed ceiling, fan, double door closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a tub/shower combo.

A second bedroom and guest bathroom with a tub/shower combo are also on the main level.

Downstairs: There are two additional guest bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo, a family room, and a laundry room.

Weekly lawn mowing is included in the rent so you can enjoy a beautiful lawn without having to worry about the maintenance!

One small dog considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.

No smoking.

To view a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqtUBn-PTqY

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2200
Pet Deposit: $400/pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35/pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4079555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have any available units?
2335 N Coolwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Post Falls, ID.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have?
Some of 2335 N Coolwater Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 N Coolwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2335 N Coolwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 N Coolwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 N Coolwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2335 N Coolwater Dr offers parking.
Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 N Coolwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have a pool?
No, 2335 N Coolwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 2335 N Coolwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 N Coolwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 N Coolwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville
Post Falls, ID 83854
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854

Similar Pages

Post Falls 1 BedroomsPost Falls 2 Bedrooms
Post Falls 3 BedroomsPost Falls Apartments with Garages
Post Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDCheney, WA
Liberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WATown and Country, WA
Kellogg, IDHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College