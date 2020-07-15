All apartments in Post Falls
Location

122 South Dart Street, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 122 S Dart St · Avail. Aug 6

$1,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
122 S Dart St Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Post Falls Beauty with a bonus room! - Finally, the perfect place to call home! Located in the highly sought after Pinevilla West neighborhood, you can live less than a mile from the Spokane River!

The entryway welcomes & impresses with the bright skylight. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fireplace in the living room & bask in the northern views from the large picture windows. The main level of the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is a master suite.

The kitchen comes equipped with wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and tile backsplash. The access to the garage is conveniently located in the dining area off the kitchen. A sliding glass door provides access to the cover back patio and the fully fenced yard. A storage shed is located in the back yard for convince of outdoor tools.

Downstairs there is a large bedroom with a walk-in closet. The third bathroom is also located downstairs with a walk-in shower. The washer-dryer hooks ups are in the bathroom as well as a storage area. There a large family room downstairs as well as a bonus room that can be used as storage or an office.

Stroll to Ponderosa School a block away or enjoy the privacy of your covered back patio surrounded with a wood privacy fence.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1950
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

(RLNE4541708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Dart St have any available units?
122 S Dart St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S Dart St have?
Some of 122 S Dart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Dart St currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Dart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Dart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 S Dart St is pet friendly.
Does 122 S Dart St offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Dart St offers parking.
Does 122 S Dart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S Dart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Dart St have a pool?
No, 122 S Dart St does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Dart St have accessible units?
No, 122 S Dart St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Dart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 S Dart St does not have units with dishwashers.
