Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

122 S Dart St Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Post Falls Beauty with a bonus room! - Finally, the perfect place to call home! Located in the highly sought after Pinevilla West neighborhood, you can live less than a mile from the Spokane River!



The entryway welcomes & impresses with the bright skylight. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fireplace in the living room & bask in the northern views from the large picture windows. The main level of the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is a master suite.



The kitchen comes equipped with wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and tile backsplash. The access to the garage is conveniently located in the dining area off the kitchen. A sliding glass door provides access to the cover back patio and the fully fenced yard. A storage shed is located in the back yard for convince of outdoor tools.



Downstairs there is a large bedroom with a walk-in closet. The third bathroom is also located downstairs with a walk-in shower. The washer-dryer hooks ups are in the bathroom as well as a storage area. There a large family room downstairs as well as a bonus room that can be used as storage or an office.



Stroll to Ponderosa School a block away or enjoy the privacy of your covered back patio surrounded with a wood privacy fence.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1950

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



