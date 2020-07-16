541 South Canvasback Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a large lot located in a fantastic well established Meridian neighborhood.

Fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a park-like setting. Perfect for the kids to run around in with privacy and a lush green lawn the owner provides maintenance for !



Wonderful tiled entry leads to a nice sized family room with vaulted ceilings and slider to back patio and yard. Kitchen features granite countertops, all appliances, and stainless french door refrigerator stays. The great room concept opens up the kitchen, dining, and family room for comfortable entertaining.



Master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet are separate from additional 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and central AC gets you through the summer months.



541 S Canvasback Way is Available Mid August for $1750 per month, with a $1500 security deposit. Family dog considered with small additional deposit. Lease Terms Negotiable. Sorry, Smoking or use of any controlled substance is prohibited.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call

Foremost Realty Group 208.258.1880 or

visit us online @ www.foremostidaho.com