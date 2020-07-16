All apartments in Meridian
Last updated July 13 2020

541 South Canvasback Way

541 South Canvasback Way · No Longer Available
Location

541 South Canvasback Way, Meridian, ID 83642
Southwest Meridian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single level 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a large lot located in a fantastic well established Meridian neighborhood.
Fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping and a park-like setting. Perfect for the kids to run around in with privacy and a lush green lawn the owner provides maintenance for !

Wonderful tiled entry leads to a nice sized family room with vaulted ceilings and slider to back patio and yard. Kitchen features granite countertops, all appliances, and stainless french door refrigerator stays. The great room concept opens up the kitchen, dining, and family room for comfortable entertaining.

Master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet are separate from additional 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and central AC gets you through the summer months.

541 S Canvasback Way is Available Mid August for $1750 per month, with a $1500 security deposit. Family dog considered with small additional deposit. Lease Terms Negotiable. Sorry, Smoking or use of any controlled substance is prohibited.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call
Foremost Realty Group 208.258.1880 or
visit us online @ www.foremostidaho.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 South Canvasback Way have any available units?
541 South Canvasback Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 541 South Canvasback Way have?
Some of 541 South Canvasback Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 South Canvasback Way currently offering any rent specials?
541 South Canvasback Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 South Canvasback Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 South Canvasback Way is pet friendly.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way offer parking?
No, 541 South Canvasback Way does not offer parking.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 South Canvasback Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way have a pool?
No, 541 South Canvasback Way does not have a pool.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way have accessible units?
No, 541 South Canvasback Way does not have accessible units.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 South Canvasback Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 South Canvasback Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 South Canvasback Way has units with air conditioning.
