Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1602 G ST
1602 G Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1602 G Street, Lewiston, ID 83501
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
House for rent - Two bed one bath
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5290892)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 G ST have any available units?
1602 G ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewiston, ID
What amenities does 1602 G ST have?
Some of 1602 G ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
Is 1602 G ST currently offering any rent specials?
1602 G ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 G ST pet-friendly?
No, 1602 G ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewiston
Does 1602 G ST offer parking?
Yes, 1602 G ST does offer parking.
Does 1602 G ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 G ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 G ST have a pool?
No, 1602 G ST does not have a pool.
Does 1602 G ST have accessible units?
No, 1602 G ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 G ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 G ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 G ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1602 G ST has units with air conditioning.
