175 Leeanne Lane

Amenities
Property Highlights
1,225 sq.ft. with no one above or below you
Two master suites w/walk-in closets & master baths
50 Mb synchronous fiber internet included in rent!
Attached garage w/door into home
Euro cabinets with soft-close doors & drawers
Quartz countertops, stainless appliances
Washer & dryer and garbage disposal included
Additional closets & pantry for storage
Gas forced-air heat, gas fireplace & central A/C
Patios to backyards(some are fenced)
LED lighting throughout
Professional on-site management