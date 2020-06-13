175 Leeanne Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Property Highlights



1,225 sq.ft. with no one above or below you

Two master suites w/walk-in closets & master baths

50 Mb synchronous fiber internet included in rent!

Attached garage w/door into home

Euro cabinets with soft-close doors & drawers

Quartz countertops, stainless appliances

Washer & dryer and garbage disposal included

Additional closets & pantry for storage

Gas forced-air heat, gas fireplace & central A/C

Patios to backyards(some are fenced)

LED lighting throughout

Professional on-site management