175 Leeanne Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

175 Leeanne Lane

175 Leeanne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

175 Leeanne Lane, Hayden, ID 83835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Property Highlights

1,225 sq.ft. with no one above or below you
Two master suites w/walk-in closets & master baths
50 Mb synchronous fiber internet included in rent!
Attached garage w/door into home
Euro cabinets with soft-close doors & drawers
Quartz countertops, stainless appliances
Washer & dryer and garbage disposal included
Additional closets & pantry for storage
Gas forced-air heat, gas fireplace & central A/C
Patios to backyards(some are fenced)
LED lighting throughout
Professional on-site management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Leeanne Lane have any available units?
175 Leeanne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayden, ID.
What amenities does 175 Leeanne Lane have?
Some of 175 Leeanne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Leeanne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
175 Leeanne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Leeanne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Leeanne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 175 Leeanne Lane does offer parking.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Leeanne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane have a pool?
No, 175 Leeanne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane have accessible units?
No, 175 Leeanne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Leeanne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Leeanne Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 175 Leeanne Lane has units with air conditioning.
