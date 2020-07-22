/
/
/
garden park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Garden Park, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
914 E Garden Ave
914 East Garden Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1502 sqft
914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered
Results within 1 mile of Garden Park
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
209 Indiana
209 E Indiana Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
209 Indiana "Indiana Commons" Available 10/05/20 INDIANA COMMONS (VH#2) - This One Bedroom One Bath Condo is located in the center of Downtown Coeur d'Alene with many activities and amenities within your fingertips.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
745 N 2nd Street
745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/01/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial
Results within 5 miles of Garden Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 07:32 PM
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
107 E Homestead Ave
107 East Homestead Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
107 E Homestead Ave Available 08/05/20 Come See Me!!! - Very cute duplex unit!!! Master bathroom has a double vanity and a dry vanity. Definitely a must see! (RLNE5979950)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1669 W Durham Drive
1669 West Durham Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2518 sqft
1669 W Durham Drive Available 08/14/20 CDA Place Neighborhood 3 bed 3 bath with 2nd living room - A spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Coeur d'Alene for under $1,800/mo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3139 N 13th St
3139 North 13th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/14/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1844 N Burl Ln
1844 N Burl Ln, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
946 sqft
1844 N Burl Ln Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Coeur d'Alene! - Very nice two bedroom one bathroom duplex near schools, parks, and shopping in Coeur d'Alene! This downstairs unit features some nice updates throughout the home
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3405 N 4th St
3405 North 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
3405 N 4th St Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit w/ lower level basement in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms one bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1042 W. Mill Ave. - 101
1042 West Mill Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Studio
$400
1150 sqft
Commercial office space on Northwest BLVD. 1,150 sq. ft. ground floor unit. Includes a reception area, main front desk area, 3 office suites, and 2 ADA common area bathrooms. $400.00 per month for each office space.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
2397 S Silver Beach Rd
2397 S Silver Beach Rd, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Cute cabin on Silver Beach Road available now. This property is close to town, near the Silver Beach Marina and has 1 bedroom and 1 bath.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 10 miles of Garden Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1663 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 15 at 07:38 AM
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.