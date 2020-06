Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

830 Locust Ave. Available 07/15/20 LOCUST AVENUE HOUSE (P#403) - 3 BED / 2 BATH VERY WELL KEPT SINGLE STORY HOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN COEUR D' ALENE. LAWN CARE PROVIDED.



** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised**



No Pets Allowed



