All apartments in Clark Fork
Find more places like 805 N Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clark Fork, ID
/
805 N Main St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

805 N Main St

805 Main Street · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

805 Main Street, Clark Fork, ID 83811

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 805 N Main St · Avail. Aug 6

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
805 N Main St Available 08/06/20 Comfortable & Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home in Clark Fork - Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in downtown Clark Fork just off of Main Street. Living room with lots of windows to let in natural light, while staying nice and warm on those winter nights with a wood burning stove!

Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Refrigerator and range/oven are included as well as washer/dryer.

Master bedroom, guest bedroom, and a bathroom with a tub/shower combo and vanity are at one end of the home with the living room, dining room, and kitchen located at the other end. A very nice hallway closet allows for plenty or storage space.

Sewer and garbage are included.

Monthly water fee of $25.00 gets paid to the City of Clark Fork by tenant.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.

Application fee: $35
Security deposit: $800
Pet deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4635983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Main St have any available units?
805 N Main St has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 N Main St have?
Some of 805 N Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 805 N Main St offer parking?
No, 805 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 805 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 N Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Main St have a pool?
No, 805 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 805 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 805 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 805 N Main St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coeur d'Alene, IDKellogg, ID
Hayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity