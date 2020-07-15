Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

805 N Main St Available 08/06/20 Comfortable & Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home in Clark Fork - Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in downtown Clark Fork just off of Main Street. Living room with lots of windows to let in natural light, while staying nice and warm on those winter nights with a wood burning stove!



Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Refrigerator and range/oven are included as well as washer/dryer.



Master bedroom, guest bedroom, and a bathroom with a tub/shower combo and vanity are at one end of the home with the living room, dining room, and kitchen located at the other end. A very nice hallway closet allows for plenty or storage space.



Sewer and garbage are included.



Monthly water fee of $25.00 gets paid to the City of Clark Fork by tenant.



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.



Application fee: $35

Security deposit: $800

Pet deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4635983)