9364 W Edna St

This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets. Home is spacious and perfect for cozying up to the fireplace with a book or zoning out to TV after a long day! 10minutes drive to the Village at Meridian which features specialty retail, upscale apparel, fine dining and cafes theres never a dull moment! Even closer by, you'll find multiple grocery stores and various parks. Boise offers excellent skiing, golfing, fishing - whatever your hobby is, odds are you'll find a way to experience it here. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house.

Car sharing vehicles are available if needed as well as shared e-scooters which is a fun way to explore downtown!