9364 W Edna St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:12 AM

9364 W Edna St

9364 West Edna Street · (208) 696-1292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9364 West Edna Street, Boise, ID 83704
West Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 29

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets. Home is spacious and perfect for cozying up to the fireplace with a book or zoning out to TV after a long day! 10minutes drive to the Village at Meridian which features specialty retail, upscale apparel, fine dining and cafes theres never a dull moment! Even closer by, you'll find multiple grocery stores and various parks. Boise offers excellent skiing, golfing, fishing - whatever your hobby is, odds are you'll find a way to experience it here. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house.
10minutes drive to the Village at Meridian which features specialty retail, upscale apparel, fine dining and cafes there's never a dull moment! Even closer by, you'll find multiple grocery stores and various parks. Boise offers excellent skiing, golfing, fishing - whatever your hobby is, odds are you'll find a way to experience it here. There is ample off-street parking on the side of the house. Car sharing vehicles are available if needed as well as shared e-scooters which is a fun way to explore downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9364 W Edna St have any available units?
9364 W Edna St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 9364 W Edna St have?
Some of 9364 W Edna St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9364 W Edna St currently offering any rent specials?
9364 W Edna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9364 W Edna St pet-friendly?
No, 9364 W Edna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 9364 W Edna St offer parking?
Yes, 9364 W Edna St does offer parking.
Does 9364 W Edna St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9364 W Edna St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9364 W Edna St have a pool?
No, 9364 W Edna St does not have a pool.
Does 9364 W Edna St have accessible units?
No, 9364 W Edna St does not have accessible units.
Does 9364 W Edna St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9364 W Edna St does not have units with dishwashers.
