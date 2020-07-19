909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID 83702 Veterans Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley.. Shopping at Albertson's nearby among others just in time for summer.. All showings are scheduled from applications received so please follow instructions by going to www dot nestidaho dot com then to rental search find property and to the right is -apply here- a member of our staff will reach out to schedule a showing after a brief review. Thank You! No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 North 31st Street have any available units?
909 North 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 North 31st Street have?
Some of 909 North 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 North 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 North 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.