909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street

909 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID 83702
Veterans Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley.. Shopping at Albertson's nearby among others just in time for summer.. All showings are scheduled from applications received so please follow instructions by going to www dot nestidaho dot com then to rental search find property and to the right is -apply here- a member of our staff will reach out to schedule a showing after a brief review. Thank You! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 North 31st Street have any available units?
909 North 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 North 31st Street have?
Some of 909 North 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 North 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 North 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 North 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 North 31st Street is not pet friendly.
Does 909 North 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 North 31st Street offers parking.
Does 909 North 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 North 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 North 31st Street have a pool?
No, 909 North 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 North 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 909 North 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 North 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 North 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
