909 North 31st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley.. Shopping at Albertson's nearby among others just in time for summer.. All showings are scheduled from applications received so please follow instructions by going to www dot nestidaho dot com then to rental search find property and to the right is -apply here- a member of our staff will reach out to schedule a showing after a brief review. Thank You! No Pets.