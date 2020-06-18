5527 North Edenburgh Place

Amenities

Nestled in Boise's Northwest Pierce Park neighborhood, this is the perfect home to be close to Boise (15 min to capitol building), but also close for exploring Eagle & Meridian (15 min to the west) or the James Castle House (3 min). Very quiet neighborhood, single level home - ideal for a family or small group with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Everyone can gather around the fireplace in the open living room/dining room/kitchen and enjoy Dish Network on the big screen (Dish also in master).

Located in a sweet cul-de-sac within a quiet Northwest Boise neighborhood, this very open home is a great place for family coming to visit and small groups exploring Boise, Meridian & Eagle. The home has a very open floor plan with a huge vaulted ceiling in the living room that flows easily into the dining area and fully equipped kitchen with pots and pans, dishes, etc.. Sliding glass door extends the living area to the fenced in grassy backyard and patio area. The master bedroom has a queen bed, attached bathroom w/ shower/bathtub combo, walk in closet and TV w/ dish network. The second bedroom has a queen bed and the third has a bunk bed with double on bottom and twin mattress on top (and lots of toys and games in the closet).



Although this is a brand new listing on Airbnb, we have many reviews on another site with tons of comments from guests including:



Oct 2019 guest Kimberly wrote, "Our "Boise Family Getaway" was just like being at home - well stocked with all the necessities, incredibly clean and just plain cozy and comfortable. I would highly recommend this home for any vacation trip to Boise. We were so pleased that our family did not want to leave when it was time to go. We will definitely be booking this home again in the future. Great experience!!"



August 2019, Kirstine wrote, "This home was in a great location for many activities in and around Boise. The home was extremely clean, nice and the beds were super comfy!"



This home makes a perfect "home base" for exploring Idaho - we highly recommend checking out the nearby James Castle House (3min away) to learn more about this iconic Idaho artist. Head over to the Garden City library (about 7 min away) where there is a great Greenbelt access point with self-guided tours or spend a day exploring the Boise River from the 25 mile greenbelt path.



We are very near the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and Expo building (7 min) where many events happen throughout the year including the annual state fair, car shows, home shows, ski swaps and countless other interesting events.



Within 5-10 min are some of the best mountain bike and hiking trails including Polecat, Seaman's Gulch and the Eagle Bike Park.



We have countless ideas to make your time in this home a true experience!