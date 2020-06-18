All apartments in Boise
5527 North Edenburgh Place
5527 North Edenburgh Place

5527 North Edenburgh Place · (208) 509-0575
Location

5527 North Edenburgh Place, Boise, ID 83714
Pierce Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nestled in Boise's Northwest Pierce Park neighborhood, this is the perfect home to be close to Boise (15 min to capitol building), but also close for exploring Eagle & Meridian (15 min to the west) or the James Castle House (3 min). Very quiet neighborhood, single level home - ideal for a family or small group with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Everyone can gather around the fireplace in the open living room/dining room/kitchen and enjoy Dish Network on the big screen (Dish also in master).
Located in a sweet cul-de-sac within a quiet Northwest Boise neighborhood, this very open home is a great place for family coming to visit and small groups exploring Boise, Meridian & Eagle. The home has a very open floor plan with a huge vaulted ceiling in the living room that flows easily into the dining area and fully equipped kitchen with pots and pans, dishes, etc.. Sliding glass door extends the living area to the fenced in grassy backyard and patio area. The master bedroom has a queen bed, attached bathroom w/ shower/bathtub combo, walk in closet and TV w/ dish network. The second bedroom has a queen bed and the third has a bunk bed with double on bottom and twin mattress on top (and lots of toys and games in the closet).

Although this is a brand new listing on Airbnb, we have many reviews on another site with tons of comments from guests including:

Oct 2019 guest Kimberly wrote, "Our "Boise Family Getaway" was just like being at home - well stocked with all the necessities, incredibly clean and just plain cozy and comfortable. I would highly recommend this home for any vacation trip to Boise. We were so pleased that our family did not want to leave when it was time to go. We will definitely be booking this home again in the future. Great experience!!"

August 2019, Kirstine wrote, "This home was in a great location for many activities in and around Boise. The home was extremely clean, nice and the beds were super comfy!"

This home makes a perfect "home base" for exploring Idaho - we highly recommend checking out the nearby James Castle House (3min away) to learn more about this iconic Idaho artist. Head over to the Garden City library (about 7 min away) where there is a great Greenbelt access point with self-guided tours or spend a day exploring the Boise River from the 25 mile greenbelt path.

We are very near the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and Expo building (7 min) where many events happen throughout the year including the annual state fair, car shows, home shows, ski swaps and countless other interesting events.

Within 5-10 min are some of the best mountain bike and hiking trails including Polecat, Seaman's Gulch and the Eagle Bike Park.

We have countless ideas to make your time in this home a true experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have any available units?
5527 North Edenburgh Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have?
Some of 5527 North Edenburgh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 North Edenburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
5527 North Edenburgh Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 North Edenburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place offer parking?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place does not offer parking.
Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have a pool?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place does not have a pool.
Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 North Edenburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 North Edenburgh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
