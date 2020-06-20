4653 W. Pasadena Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport.



This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area. Do not miss out on this cozy unit. Both bedrooms have plenty of room and closet space. The master bedroom also offers it's own master bathroom!



Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**Tenant pays electric and gas**No Pets**Washer & Dryer included.**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**



Amenities: 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2nd level, Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range, Washer, Dryer, Eat in Kitchen, Covered Patio, AC, no pets, non-smoking, Tenant pays electric and gas, Gas furnace, storage, W/S/T included, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, One covered parking spot, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account