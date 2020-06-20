All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4653 W. Pasadena Ln

4653 West Pasadena Lane · (208) 314-8713
Location

4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID 83705
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #201 · Avail. Jul 3

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport.

This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area. Do not miss out on this cozy unit. Both bedrooms have plenty of room and closet space. The master bedroom also offers it's own master bathroom!

Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**Tenant pays electric and gas**No Pets**Washer & Dryer included.**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**

Amenities: 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2nd level, Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range, Washer, Dryer, Eat in Kitchen, Covered Patio, AC, no pets, non-smoking, Tenant pays electric and gas, Gas furnace, storage, W/S/T included, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, One covered parking spot, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have any available units?
4653 W. Pasadena Ln has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have?
Some of 4653 W. Pasadena Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 W. Pasadena Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4653 W. Pasadena Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 W. Pasadena Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln does offer parking.
Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have a pool?
No, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have accessible units?
No, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 W. Pasadena Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 W. Pasadena Ln has units with dishwashers.
