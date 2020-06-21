All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 419 S 8th St #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
419 S 8th St #205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

419 S 8th St #205

419 South 8th Street · (208) 908-0697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 419 S 8th St #205 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
lobby
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open kitchen/great room and is fully furnished!. Tall ceilings, wood floors, tiled walk in shower, stacked washer/dryer. Fully functional kitchen included a gas range, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. Walking distance to everything downtown has to offer! Included storage unit in Basement! 24 hour secured lobby! Call today for more information.

(RLNE5828679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S 8th St #205 have any available units?
419 S 8th St #205 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 S 8th St #205 have?
Some of 419 S 8th St #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S 8th St #205 currently offering any rent specials?
419 S 8th St #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S 8th St #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 S 8th St #205 is pet friendly.
Does 419 S 8th St #205 offer parking?
No, 419 S 8th St #205 does not offer parking.
Does 419 S 8th St #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 S 8th St #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S 8th St #205 have a pool?
No, 419 S 8th St #205 does not have a pool.
Does 419 S 8th St #205 have accessible units?
No, 419 S 8th St #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S 8th St #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 S 8th St #205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 419 S 8th St #205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity