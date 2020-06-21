419 S 8th St #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator lobby

Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open kitchen/great room and is fully furnished!. Tall ceilings, wood floors, tiled walk in shower, stacked washer/dryer. Fully functional kitchen included a gas range, refrigerator, disposal, and dishwasher. Walking distance to everything downtown has to offer! Included storage unit in Basement! 24 hour secured lobby! Call today for more information.



(RLNE5828679)