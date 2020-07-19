All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

405 W. Broad

405 Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Broad Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home. The charm of an old house that needs someone to call it a home. New carpet and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with all the appliances. Laundry room located on main level near kitchen. One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs. Basement for plenty of storage. Must see to appreciate. This home will not last long. AC, central furnace, bathtub/shower. Home has a lovely fron and rear patio and porch.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5457198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W. Broad have any available units?
405 W. Broad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W. Broad have?
Some of 405 W. Broad's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W. Broad currently offering any rent specials?
405 W. Broad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W. Broad pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W. Broad is pet friendly.
Does 405 W. Broad offer parking?
No, 405 W. Broad does not offer parking.
Does 405 W. Broad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 W. Broad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W. Broad have a pool?
No, 405 W. Broad does not have a pool.
Does 405 W. Broad have accessible units?
No, 405 W. Broad does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W. Broad have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W. Broad does not have units with dishwashers.
