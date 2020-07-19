Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home. The charm of an old house that needs someone to call it a home. New carpet and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with all the appliances. Laundry room located on main level near kitchen. One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs. Basement for plenty of storage. Must see to appreciate. This home will not last long. AC, central furnace, bathtub/shower. Home has a lovely fron and rear patio and porch.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5457198)