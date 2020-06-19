3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 07/16/20 SE Boise - Harris Crossing - Single Family Home



This single family residence provides a spectacular option in SE Boise, Harris Ranch area. This community is perfect for tenants looking for easy access to green belt paths & foot hill trails, easy access to the airport & downtown, local amenities (like Lucky 13, the Coffee Mill, and STIL and more!), and no yard/lawn care maintenance. This home includes an open concept kitchen, living & dining space, with a private side patio. A half bathroom is conveniently located for your guests downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft area, 3 very spacious bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet and an easy access laundry room with folding table. Additionally, this home includes many features like Engineered hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, Granite counters in the kitchen & baths, tile flooring, and a gas fireplace. The community itself is placed directly on the green belt, right around the corner from Barber Park, Warm Springs Golf Course and the Shakespeare Festival.

No Pets Allowed



