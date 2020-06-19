All apartments in Boise
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY

3533 South Pheasant Tail Way · (206) 240-9989
Location

3533 South Pheasant Tail Way, Boise, ID 83716
Harris Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 07/16/20 SE Boise - Harris Crossing - Single Family Home - Property Id: 277527

This single family residence provides a spectacular option in SE Boise, Harris Ranch area. This community is perfect for tenants looking for easy access to green belt paths & foot hill trails, easy access to the airport & downtown, local amenities (like Lucky 13, the Coffee Mill, and STIL and more!), and no yard/lawn care maintenance. This home includes an open concept kitchen, living & dining space, with a private side patio. A half bathroom is conveniently located for your guests downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft area, 3 very spacious bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet and an easy access laundry room with folding table. Additionally, this home includes many features like Engineered hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, Granite counters in the kitchen & baths, tile flooring, and a gas fireplace. The community itself is placed directly on the green belt, right around the corner from Barber Park, Warm Springs Golf Course and the Shakespeare Festival.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277527
Property Id 277527

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have any available units?
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have?
Some of 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY offer parking?
No, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have a pool?
No, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have accessible units?
No, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY has units with dishwashers.
