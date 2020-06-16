All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

345 S Walnut St

345 South Walnut Street · (208) 342-6061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 South Walnut Street, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
East Boise 2 Bed 1.5 Bath! Right off of Warmsprings. 950 sqft of space and an onsite laundry facility! 2 stories with fenced patio and balcony. Call Commercial NW today for more details 344-0288.
Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bed 1.5 bathroom townhome-style apartment in Boise. Conveniently located across from Municipal Park, close to the Boise Greenbelt. This is a great located with lots of mature landscaping. There is onsite laundry and plenty of parking!

Property Amenities:
Across from Municipal Park and the Boise Greenbelt
Onsite laundry
Lots of parking!

Resident Responsible For:
Electricity & Gas

Pet Policy:
No Pets. Companion/Service animals ONLY with proper documentation.

Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 S Walnut St have any available units?
345 S Walnut St has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 345 S Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
345 S Walnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 S Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 345 S Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 345 S Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 345 S Walnut St does offer parking.
Does 345 S Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 S Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 S Walnut St have a pool?
No, 345 S Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 345 S Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 345 S Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 345 S Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 S Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 S Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 S Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
