Beautiful Custom Built Townhome with Community Club House and Swimming Pool - Available 6/17/2020



This is a must see home! Beautiful and open three story plan built by Brighton Homes Studio. High end modern finishes through out the entire home. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enjoy custom cabinetry with granite counter tops and designer touches. Kitchen features stainless bosch appliances. Includes a two car garage and balcony. Located on the Beautiful Boise Greenbelt. Walking distance to the foothills. Community Clubhouse, Fitness Facility, and Swimming Pool access.



Call or Text Sara for more information or to schedule a viewing (208) 570-1755



Or Apply at www.DoGoodPM.com



https://www.brightonhomes-idaho.com/communities/new-homes-boise-id-park-place/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4585456)