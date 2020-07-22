All apartments in Boise
333 S. Straughan Ave #115
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:36 PM

333 S. Straughan Ave #115

333 South Straughan Avenue · (208) 342-6061
Location

333 South Straughan Avenue, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom apartment awaits you at Cambridge Dorchester Apartments. Enter this apartment through the front door and see a bright, spacious living room that flows right into the dining area.
Just beyond the dining area you will find a very large kitchen with enough cabinet space, you couldn't possibly fill them all!
At the end of the day you can retire to one of two large bedrooms, each big enough for a king size bed. This apartment is conveniently located near the fitness center, laundry facility and the covered parking so you can escape easily to the nearby downtown, BSU, greenbelt, Municipal Park, shopping and so much more.
We provide onsite management, sparkling pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities, potting shed and bike shop.
Great community to live in and wonderful place to play!!! Call us today before you miss out! 208-342-6061

*These photos are of similar apartments
Welcome to the beautiful Cambridge Dorchester Apartments in Boise! These apartment homes are located right off Warm Springs Ave in beautiful southeast Boise! Live right on the greenbelt and enjoy the community pool, fitness center, and the convenient on site laundry facilities. Extra storage available for those who need it. All units have a flat rate for ALL utilities including Idaho Power!

Property Amenities:
-Fitness Center
-Seasonal Pool
-2 Onsite Laundry facilities
-Bike Shop & More!

Resident Responsible For:
Flat rate utility charge that includes ALL utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pet friendly up to 25lbs with additional fees and pet rent.

Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have any available units?
333 S. Straughan Ave #115 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have?
Some of 333 S. Straughan Ave #115's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 currently offering any rent specials?
333 S. Straughan Ave #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 pet-friendly?
No, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 offer parking?
Yes, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 offers parking.
Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have a pool?
Yes, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 has a pool.
Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have accessible units?
No, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 S. Straughan Ave #115 does not have units with dishwashers.
