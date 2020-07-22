333 S. Straughan Ave #115

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool clubhouse extra storage

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom apartment awaits you at Cambridge Dorchester Apartments. Enter this apartment through the front door and see a bright, spacious living room that flows right into the dining area.

Just beyond the dining area you will find a very large kitchen with enough cabinet space, you couldn't possibly fill them all!

At the end of the day you can retire to one of two large bedrooms, each big enough for a king size bed. This apartment is conveniently located near the fitness center, laundry facility and the covered parking so you can escape easily to the nearby downtown, BSU, greenbelt, Municipal Park, shopping and so much more.

We provide onsite management, sparkling pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities, potting shed and bike shop.

Great community to live in and wonderful place to play!!! Call us today before you miss out! 208-342-6061



*These photos are of similar apartments

Welcome to the beautiful Cambridge Dorchester Apartments in Boise! These apartment homes are located right off Warm Springs Ave in beautiful southeast Boise! Live right on the greenbelt and enjoy the community pool, fitness center, and the convenient on site laundry facilities. Extra storage available for those who need it. All units have a flat rate for ALL utilities including Idaho Power!



Property Amenities:

-Fitness Center

-Seasonal Pool

-2 Onsite Laundry facilities

-Bike Shop & More!



Resident Responsible For:

Flat rate utility charge that includes ALL utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pet friendly up to 25lbs with additional fees and pet rent.



Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.