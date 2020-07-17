All apartments in Boise
3292 N Chatterton Way

3292 North Chatterton Way · No Longer Available
Location

3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID 83713

Amenities

3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows (Ustick & Eagle area). Updated paint and all new flooring in 2018. Kitchen boasts all appliances and pantry. FOUR bedrooms and 2 baths with a split floor plan. Master has walk in closet + master bath w/ dual sinks. Enjoy the beautiful, fully fenced back yard!
1484 Square feet with central air and gas heat. Close to Hewlett Packard, West YMCA, great schools and The Village. 2 miles from Eagle Exit. Neighborhood has walking paths and a community park.
Built in 2001 and fully fenced with a 2 car garage. 2 pet max with fee of $250.00 per pet and $15.00 extra per month per pet.

$1650.00/rent
$1500.00 deposit
$250.00 Non-refundable pet fee
$15.00 Monthly Pet rent
$50.00 one time leasing fee

This property is occupied until 7/31/20 and should be ready to go no later than 8/6.
If you are interested in this home, do not wait to apply. Due to Boise's low inventory of 4 bedroom rentals, this property will rent site-unseen prior to 7/31/20.
Unfortunately, we do not show our occupied homes.
Please feel free to Text or call our office with inquiries at: (208)789-4310. Apply at: www.Asterlingapproach.com

(RLNE4070625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

