in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows (Ustick & Eagle area). Updated paint and all new flooring in 2018. Kitchen boasts all appliances and pantry. FOUR bedrooms and 2 baths with a split floor plan. Master has walk in closet + master bath w/ dual sinks. Enjoy the beautiful, fully fenced back yard!

1484 Square feet with central air and gas heat. Close to Hewlett Packard, West YMCA, great schools and The Village. 2 miles from Eagle Exit. Neighborhood has walking paths and a community park.

Built in 2001 and fully fenced with a 2 car garage. 2 pet max with fee of $250.00 per pet and $15.00 extra per month per pet.



$1650.00/rent

$1500.00 deposit

$250.00 Non-refundable pet fee

$15.00 Monthly Pet rent

$50.00 one time leasing fee



This property is occupied until 7/31/20 and should be ready to go no later than 8/6.

If you are interested in this home, do not wait to apply. Due to Boise's low inventory of 4 bedroom rentals, this property will rent site-unseen prior to 7/31/20.

Unfortunately, we do not show our occupied homes.

Please feel free to Text or call our office with inquiries at: (208)789-4310. Apply at: www.Asterlingapproach.com



