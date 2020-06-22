All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

248 E. Elwood Ln.

248 East Elwood Lane · (208) 908-9390
Location

248 East Elwood Lane, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 248 E. Elwood Ln. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard. Simply hop on a bike, walk, or jog the trails to shops and restaurants in the neighborhood or a few minutes away to downtown Boise. You will love this centrally located property!

The Residence: (More pictures to follow) This tranquil townhouse is located on a quiet street and provides an excellent setting for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, which opens to a great room with natural light and a fireplace. Find peace and privacy in the fully fenced backyard with beautiful deck. A half-bath and laundry room complete the main floor. On the second floor you will find the master with small deck, two other bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower/tub. Outdoor community pool is available nearby. Front yard is cared for by HOA. Deep one-car garage with epoxy flooring and extra storage. All utilities paid by tenant. One small dog upon owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250. Security deposit $1750. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic townhome. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult.

(RLNE5851341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have any available units?
248 E. Elwood Ln. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have?
Some of 248 E. Elwood Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 E. Elwood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
248 E. Elwood Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 E. Elwood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 E. Elwood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 248 E. Elwood Ln. does offer parking.
Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 E. Elwood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 248 E. Elwood Ln. has a pool.
Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 248 E. Elwood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 E. Elwood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 E. Elwood Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
