on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard. Simply hop on a bike, walk, or jog the trails to shops and restaurants in the neighborhood or a few minutes away to downtown Boise. You will love this centrally located property!



The Residence: (More pictures to follow) This tranquil townhouse is located on a quiet street and provides an excellent setting for relaxation and entertainment. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, which opens to a great room with natural light and a fireplace. Find peace and privacy in the fully fenced backyard with beautiful deck. A half-bath and laundry room complete the main floor. On the second floor you will find the master with small deck, two other bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower/tub. Outdoor community pool is available nearby. Front yard is cared for by HOA. Deep one-car garage with epoxy flooring and extra storage. All utilities paid by tenant. One small dog upon owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250. Security deposit $1750. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic townhome. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult.



(RLNE5851341)