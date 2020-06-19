All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 2131 S Amy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
2131 S Amy Ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

2131 S Amy Ave

2131 Amy Avenue · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Southeast Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2131 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2131 S Amy Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2131 S Amy Ave Available 06/16/20 2131 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome duplex located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 2 car deep garage is 1,624 square feet of comfort and high ceilings. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of counter/cabinet space with a breakfast bar and pantry.

Living room is connected to the kitchen with a wonderful open floor plan and a back door leading out to a cozy patio and fenced yard area. All bedrooms are upstairs including the utility room with washer and dryer included! Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and dual-sink vanity in the bathroom. Central heat and A/C and lawn care is provided by property owner.

No pets please and the lease term will expire on 5/31/2021 with an option to renew for another 12 months. Scheduled move in date is 06/16/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 05/31/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3377379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 S Amy Ave have any available units?
2131 S Amy Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 S Amy Ave have?
Some of 2131 S Amy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 S Amy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2131 S Amy Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 S Amy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2131 S Amy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2131 S Amy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2131 S Amy Ave does offer parking.
Does 2131 S Amy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 S Amy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 S Amy Ave have a pool?
No, 2131 S Amy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2131 S Amy Ave have accessible units?
No, 2131 S Amy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 S Amy Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 S Amy Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2131 S Amy Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity