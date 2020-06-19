Amenities

2131 S Amy Ave Available 06/16/20 2131 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome duplex located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 2 car deep garage is 1,624 square feet of comfort and high ceilings. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of counter/cabinet space with a breakfast bar and pantry.



Living room is connected to the kitchen with a wonderful open floor plan and a back door leading out to a cozy patio and fenced yard area. All bedrooms are upstairs including the utility room with washer and dryer included! Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and dual-sink vanity in the bathroom. Central heat and A/C and lawn care is provided by property owner.



No pets please and the lease term will expire on 5/31/2021 with an option to renew for another 12 months. Scheduled move in date is 06/16/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 05/31/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



