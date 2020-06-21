All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2115 S. Dorothy Ave

2115 Dorothy Avenue · (208) 378-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 Dorothy Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 S. Dorothy Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1602 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Southeast Boise Location! - This quiet townhouse is found in a desirable southeast location just off Parkcenter. It's close to the river and an easy commute to downtown, freeway and is close to the river green belt and buslines. This lovely townhouse style home has craftsman finish and flair. The living area is large and inviting. It features a corner gas fireplace, accent windows, a formal dining area and more. The kitchen has a large snackbar, oodles of counter and cabinet space, and all the appliances. A wide entry area, half bathroom, and the kitchen all feature hardwood floors. All bedrooms and laundry are located on second story. Both baths have double sinks and the master has a soaker tub. The washer and dryer area has cabinets and a folding table. The garage is double deep and the yard is fully fenced. Call us at 208-378-1616 for more information. DISCLAIMER- Capital First Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. **Security deposit does not include keys and/or remotes.

(RLNE5835295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have any available units?
2115 S. Dorothy Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have?
Some of 2115 S. Dorothy Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 S. Dorothy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2115 S. Dorothy Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 S. Dorothy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave does offer parking.
Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have a pool?
No, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have accessible units?
No, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 S. Dorothy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 S. Dorothy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
