2115 S. Dorothy Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Great Southeast Boise Location! - This quiet townhouse is found in a desirable southeast location just off Parkcenter. It's close to the river and an easy commute to downtown, freeway and is close to the river green belt and buslines. This lovely townhouse style home has craftsman finish and flair. The living area is large and inviting. It features a corner gas fireplace, accent windows, a formal dining area and more. The kitchen has a large snackbar, oodles of counter and cabinet space, and all the appliances. A wide entry area, half bathroom, and the kitchen all feature hardwood floors. All bedrooms and laundry are located on second story. Both baths have double sinks and the master has a soaker tub. The washer and dryer area has cabinets and a folding table. The garage is double deep and the yard is fully fenced. Call us at 208-378-1616 for more information. DISCLAIMER- Capital First Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. **Security deposit does not include keys and/or remotes.



(RLNE5835295)