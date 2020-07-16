All apartments in Boise
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
2013 N. 8th
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2013 N. 8th

2013 North 8th Street · (208) 908-9390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2013 N. 8th · Avail. Aug 21

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment)
The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths. Enjoy shops and restaurants in historic Hyde Park minutes away.

The residence: This beautiful fully furnished apartment is newly built with crisp white and charcoal finishes. The completely stocked kitchen, lit with large windows and built-in breakfast nook, has new sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Unwind on the comfortable couch and watch your favorite series on the Smart TV. Use a remote to adjust the romantic light and heat of your modern horizontal gas fireplace lined with driftwood and marbles. The master bedroom glows with natural light and is outfitted with premium linens and a selection of pillows. A sleek and chic bathroom boasts modern fixtures, tiled floor and lush linens. Step outside on your own private deck off the living room to catch some fresh air and beautiful views. This apartment is truly one-of-a-kind and offers private modern living in the highly desired North End. It is conveniently supplied with stackable washer/dryer. All utilities, wifi, Smart TV (no cable) and lawn care are provided. No pet property. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this sweet furnished apartment. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit $1000.

(RLNE3659324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 N. 8th have any available units?
2013 N. 8th has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 N. 8th have?
Some of 2013 N. 8th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 N. 8th currently offering any rent specials?
2013 N. 8th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 N. 8th pet-friendly?
No, 2013 N. 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2013 N. 8th offer parking?
No, 2013 N. 8th does not offer parking.
Does 2013 N. 8th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 N. 8th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 N. 8th have a pool?
No, 2013 N. 8th does not have a pool.
Does 2013 N. 8th have accessible units?
No, 2013 N. 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 N. 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 N. 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
