2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment)

The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths. Enjoy shops and restaurants in historic Hyde Park minutes away.



The residence: This beautiful fully furnished apartment is newly built with crisp white and charcoal finishes. The completely stocked kitchen, lit with large windows and built-in breakfast nook, has new sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Unwind on the comfortable couch and watch your favorite series on the Smart TV. Use a remote to adjust the romantic light and heat of your modern horizontal gas fireplace lined with driftwood and marbles. The master bedroom glows with natural light and is outfitted with premium linens and a selection of pillows. A sleek and chic bathroom boasts modern fixtures, tiled floor and lush linens. Step outside on your own private deck off the living room to catch some fresh air and beautiful views. This apartment is truly one-of-a-kind and offers private modern living in the highly desired North End. It is conveniently supplied with stackable washer/dryer. All utilities, wifi, Smart TV (no cable) and lawn care are provided. No pet property. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this sweet furnished apartment. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit $1000.



