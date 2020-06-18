All apartments in Boise
1507 West Resseguie Street - 1
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

1507 West Resseguie Street - 1

1507 Resseguie Street · (208) 509-0575
Location

1507 Resseguie Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
courtyard
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Just remodeled, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Easy stroll North to Hyde Park (5 blocks), South East to the Capitol Building (12 blocks) and South West to Albertsons Grocery (2 blocks). *Amazing* private courtyard & entrance with ½ flight of steps down. Inside, this daylight basement has a ton of natural light streaming in from the large windows, the kitchen is fully equipped for cooking, large 50" Roku enable TV for easy access to streaming faves & high speed wifi. A perfect spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have any available units?
1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have?
Some of 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1's amenities include recently renovated, courtyard, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
