1507 West Resseguie Street - 1

Amenities

recently renovated courtyard internet access furnished

Just remodeled, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Easy stroll North to Hyde Park (5 blocks), South East to the Capitol Building (12 blocks) and South West to Albertsons Grocery (2 blocks). *Amazing* private courtyard & entrance with ½ flight of steps down. Inside, this daylight basement has a ton of natural light streaming in from the large windows, the kitchen is fully equipped for cooking, large 50" Roku enable TV for easy access to streaming faves & high speed wifi. A perfect spot!