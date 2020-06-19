All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1207 W Fort St #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1207 W Fort St #107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1207 W Fort St #107

1207 West Fort Street · (208) 794-7613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 W Fort St #107 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
internet access
Stunning-Updated-Unfurnished Condo @ Hyde Park Place! - This stunning Hyde Park Place (unfurnished) condo features street walk-up entrance, premium upgrades to the flooring, lighting, kitchen, & bathroom! 1 bedroom + flex space, hardwood floors throughout, built in closets,subway tile in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer included! The bathroom is remarkable, deep jetted tub, walk-in tile shower, tile floors and more! This 'can't miss' unit is ready to meet all your needs! Water/Sewer/Trash/Dues + Landscaping are all included, plenty of natural light, no smoking/vaping, no pets. The building is secure/code access, call access entry at main entrance, elevator, secured/gated - assigned - parking spot, gated bike racks. There is secure building internet available for an additional $15/month - you will need to provide your own router. Please contact us today for a tour!

www.dspropertymgt.com

Rent $1600
Deposit $1600 ~ $125 Non-Refundable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 W Fort St #107 have any available units?
1207 W Fort St #107 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 W Fort St #107 have?
Some of 1207 W Fort St #107's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 W Fort St #107 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 W Fort St #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 W Fort St #107 pet-friendly?
No, 1207 W Fort St #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1207 W Fort St #107 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 W Fort St #107 does offer parking.
Does 1207 W Fort St #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 W Fort St #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 W Fort St #107 have a pool?
No, 1207 W Fort St #107 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 W Fort St #107 have accessible units?
No, 1207 W Fort St #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 W Fort St #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 W Fort St #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1207 W Fort St #107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity