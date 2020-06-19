1207 W Fort St #107

Amenities
Stunning-Updated-Unfurnished Condo @ Hyde Park Place! - This stunning Hyde Park Place (unfurnished) condo features street walk-up entrance, premium upgrades to the flooring, lighting, kitchen, & bathroom! 1 bedroom + flex space, hardwood floors throughout, built in closets,subway tile in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer included! The bathroom is remarkable, deep jetted tub, walk-in tile shower, tile floors and more! This 'can't miss' unit is ready to meet all your needs! Water/Sewer/Trash/Dues + Landscaping are all included, plenty of natural light, no smoking/vaping, no pets. The building is secure/code access, call access entry at main entrance, elevator, secured/gated - assigned - parking spot, gated bike racks. There is secure building internet available for an additional $15/month - you will need to provide your own router. Please contact us today for a tour!
www.dspropertymgt.com
Rent $1600
Deposit $1600 ~ $125 Non-Refundable
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5108225)