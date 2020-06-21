All apartments in Boise
106 North Hotsprings Drive

106 N Hot Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

106 N Hot Springs Dr, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859

Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue:
-2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs
-Large living room with separate formal dining or office/3rd
room/library
-Gorgeous natural hardwood floors and ceilings
-Fully updated kitchen and baths with with granite and tile
-Vaulted ceilings
-Walking distance to the Boise River, greenbelt, downtown, Table
Rock, Warmsprings Golf Course, Quarry View Park, foothills
trails, Botanical Gardens and BSU
-Detatched two car garage with huge vaulted loft
-Fully fenced backyard patio
-Private back alley access/parking
-Low maintenance and very efficient
-Washer, dryer, and all kitchen appliances included
-Pets negotiable

Available July 1st, 2020
Minimum 1 year lease with option for longterm.

106 N. Hotsprings Dr.
Boise, Idaho 83712

Feel free to drive by but please do not disturb the tenants

Please call or text if interested (no emails)

Alex
208.860.8001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289859
Property Id 289859

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have any available units?
106 North Hotsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have?
Some of 106 North Hotsprings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 North Hotsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 North Hotsprings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 North Hotsprings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 North Hotsprings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 North Hotsprings Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 North Hotsprings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have a pool?
No, 106 North Hotsprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 North Hotsprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 North Hotsprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 North Hotsprings Drive has units with dishwashers.
