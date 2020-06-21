106 North Hotsprings Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859



Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue:

-2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs

-Large living room with separate formal dining or office/3rd

room/library

-Gorgeous natural hardwood floors and ceilings

-Fully updated kitchen and baths with with granite and tile

-Vaulted ceilings

-Walking distance to the Boise River, greenbelt, downtown, Table

Rock, Warmsprings Golf Course, Quarry View Park, foothills

trails, Botanical Gardens and BSU

-Detatched two car garage with huge vaulted loft

-Fully fenced backyard patio

-Private back alley access/parking

-Low maintenance and very efficient

-Washer, dryer, and all kitchen appliances included

-Pets negotiable



Available July 1st, 2020

Minimum 1 year lease with option for longterm.



106 N. Hotsprings Dr.

Boise, Idaho 83712



Feel free to drive by but please do not disturb the tenants



Please call or text if interested (no emails)



Alex

208.860.8001

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289859

Property Id 289859



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5820190)