106 North Hotsprings Drive

Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859
Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue:
-2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs
-Large living room with separate formal dining or office/3rd
room/library
-Gorgeous natural hardwood floors and ceilings
-Fully updated kitchen and baths with with granite and tile
-Vaulted ceilings
-Walking distance to the Boise River, greenbelt, downtown, Table
Rock, Warmsprings Golf Course, Quarry View Park, foothills
trails, Botanical Gardens and BSU
-Detatched two car garage with huge vaulted loft
-Fully fenced backyard patio
-Private back alley access/parking
-Low maintenance and very efficient
-Washer, dryer, and all kitchen appliances included
-Pets negotiable
Available July 1st, 2020
Minimum 1 year lease with option for longterm.
106 N. Hotsprings Dr.
Boise, Idaho 83712
Feel free to drive by but please do not disturb the tenants
Please call or text if interested (no emails)
Alex
208.860.8001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289859
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5820190)