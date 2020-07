Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system hot tub internet access

Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury. Within the community, take time to unwind at our resort-style pools, relax with your favorite movie in our resident movie theatre and break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. When you live with Broadmoor at Jordan Creek, your apartment will be the envy of all your friends.