Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105

8302 Westown Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome, 2 car attached garage in West Des Moines - Large upgraded 2 story town home with in West Des Moines featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

2-car attached garage.

Main Level has open floor plan.
Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.
There is a large walk in pantry.
Large and bright family room, and eating area. There is a half bath on this level.

Upper level has two bedrooms.
Both Bedrooms with extra storage in the closet.
There is a second full bath upstairs in the hallway.
Washer and dryer are included on this level.

Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,150. One year lease. Security deposit: $1,150 (1 month rent).
Available Immediately.
Pets at additional monthly fee.

(RLNE5891741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have any available units?
8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Des Moines, IA.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have?
Some of 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 offers parking.
Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have a pool?
No, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105 has units with dishwashers.
