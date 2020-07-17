8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome, 2 car attached garage in West Des Moines - Large upgraded 2 story town home with in West Des Moines featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



2-car attached garage.



Main Level has open floor plan.

Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.

There is a large walk in pantry.

Large and bright family room, and eating area. There is a half bath on this level.



Upper level has two bedrooms.

Both Bedrooms with extra storage in the closet.

There is a second full bath upstairs in the hallway.

Washer and dryer are included on this level.



Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,150. One year lease. Security deposit: $1,150 (1 month rent).

Available Immediately.

Pets at additional monthly fee.



(RLNE5891741)