1064 Newton Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !!

JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL…

JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA !



3 Bedroom Apts. with 1000 Square Feet and Very Large Bedrooms !!!



Central Heat and A/C, Dish Washer and Garbage Disposal, Large Closets and Storage Space, Plush Carpet.



ON SITE Washers and Dryers. Pet and Smoke FREE.



Excellent Views from all Apartments !



Underground Parking Available ! Moped Parking also Available.



ON both Cambus and City Bus Routes, then Just 4 Minute Ride to DOWNTOWN on the Pentacrest Bus !!

Within the Nite Ride Boundary, available 10pm-5am.

Avoid Parking and Driving Hassles, Save on Gas, and Save the Planet !



Current Tenants are mainly Dental, Medical, Law, and Grad Students.

Available August 1st for yearly leasing.



Family Owned and Managed.



No Application Fee !



No Automatic Rent Payment Fee !



One of the Best Maintained Apartments in Iowa City, with the COST EFFECTIVENESS of a 3 BDR !!!



TEXT OR CALL Janet, at 319-936-6797 to schedule a showing.

Please leave Times that are good for you to see an Apartment !



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/iowa-city-ia?lid=12873903



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5395579)