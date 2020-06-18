All apartments in Iowa City
1064 Newton Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1064 Newton Road

1064 Newton Road · (319) 936-6797
Location

1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA 52246
University of Iowa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1190 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !!
JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL…
JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA !

3 Bedroom Apts. with 1000 Square Feet and Very Large Bedrooms !!!

Central Heat and A/C, Dish Washer and Garbage Disposal, Large Closets and Storage Space, Plush Carpet.

ON SITE Washers and Dryers. Pet and Smoke FREE.

Excellent Views from all Apartments !

Underground Parking Available ! Moped Parking also Available.

ON both Cambus and City Bus Routes, then Just 4 Minute Ride to DOWNTOWN on the Pentacrest Bus !!
Within the Nite Ride Boundary, available 10pm-5am.
Avoid Parking and Driving Hassles, Save on Gas, and Save the Planet !

Current Tenants are mainly Dental, Medical, Law, and Grad Students.
Available August 1st for yearly leasing.

Family Owned and Managed.

No Application Fee !

No Automatic Rent Payment Fee !

One of the Best Maintained Apartments in Iowa City, with the COST EFFECTIVENESS of a 3 BDR !!!

TEXT OR CALL Janet, at 319-936-6797 to schedule a showing.
Please leave Times that are good for you to see an Apartment !

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/iowa-city-ia?lid=12873903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Newton Road have any available units?
1064 Newton Road has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1064 Newton Road have?
Some of 1064 Newton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Newton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Newton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Newton Road pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Newton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1064 Newton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Newton Road does offer parking.
Does 1064 Newton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 Newton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Newton Road have a pool?
No, 1064 Newton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Newton Road have accessible units?
No, 1064 Newton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Newton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Newton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Newton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1064 Newton Road has units with air conditioning.
