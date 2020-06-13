/
north liberty
185 Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA📍
Penn
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.
Penn
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.
Penn
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
Penn
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
Penn
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2508 sqft
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.
Wickham
1782 Sara Ct
1782 Sara Court, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
1782 Sara Ct Available 08/01/20 Large North Liberty Townhouse - This is a lightly lived in, beautiful North Liberty zero lot line. Open floor plan on the main level. Laminate wood floors. Master suite with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer provided.
Wickham
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and in unit washer and dryer.
Wickham
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.
2190 West Lake Road
2190 West Lake Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2300 #201] https://youtu.be/P3__PQzMjT4 NOTE: 2190 #202 has washer & dryer located in the kitchen/dining room area. Video shows laundry located in the master bathroom.
Wickham
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Penn
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.
560 Penn Court
560 Penn Court, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
842 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 - Early Move-in Negotiable** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen.
Wickham
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
Penn
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.
Penn
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,
Wickham
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio.
505 Penn Court, #8
505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
842 sqft
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants.
Wickham
145 Sugar Creek Lane
145 Sugar Creek Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 145 Sugar Creek Lane in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Penn
450 North Dubuque Street
450 North Dubuque Street, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 North Dubuque Street in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Liberty rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Liberty from include Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, and Marion.