2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM
99 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
511 South Scott Boulevard
511 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
515 South Scott Boulevard
515 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #471] https://youtu.be/yKvlRqM3ZXY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
223 Woodside Dr
223 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
223 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Kinnick! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo near Kinnick and University of Iowa. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831580)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
309 Myrtle Ave
309 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 309 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA Really Nice Two Bedroom Duplex For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weber
1 Unit Available
1542 McKinley Pl
1542 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
1542 McKinley Pl Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end-unit condo west side Iowa City - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1006 Oakcrest St Apt A
1006 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1006 Oakcrest Street Iowa City IA 2 Bedroom Apartment West Campus Area Nice Place ALMOST FULL FOR AUGUST 1 2020 MOVE IN CALL NOW TO RESERVE YOUR APARTMENT! FREE Parking Stall In Garage! FREE Heat! FREE Water! On Cambus Route!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
527 Riverside Drive #02
527 S Riverside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
527 Riverside Drive #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19
915 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1213 sqft
915 Oakcrest St, Apt #19, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Crest Condominium (2 story townhouse with lower level) within short walking distance of UIHC, Law, Medical and Pharmacy Schools, Finkbine Golf Course and Kinnick Stadium.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemme
1 Unit Available
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302
260 Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1138 sqft
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #102] https://youtu.be/f9Sc1Ctxbzo [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #103] https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03
2781 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$910
906 sqft
2781 Triple Crown Lane #03 Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2780 Triple Crown Lane #09
2780 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
2780 Triple Crown Lane #09 Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
514 West Side Drive
514 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863381?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weber
1 Unit Available
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
1131 4th Avenue
1131 4th Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
987 sqft
1131 4th Avenue Available 07/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath single-family home on corner lot - Located on Iowa City's east side, this cozy home has been completely refreshed inside with new carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlocke Weeber
1 Unit Available
802 Benton Dr #34
802 Benton Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$720
767 sqft
802 Benton Dr #34 Available 08/01/20 802 Benton Manor #34 Iowa City, IA 52240 - Conveniently located to Westside Campus, this 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo is on bus lines and includes an assigned parking spot.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
404 Westgate St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
477 South Scott Boulevard
477 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #410] https://youtu.be/dg8N0UmXV2o [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #445] https://youtu.be/0ozdZIvWy7I 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
507 South Scott Boulevard
507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Wood
1 Unit Available
2664 Triple Crown Lane
2664 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2824 #01] https://youtu.
