Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:43 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$623
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2927 Russell Drive Northeast
2927 Russell Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
330 29th Street Drive Southeast
330 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 2 bedroom at Country Club View Apartments! Large living room with balcony! Onsite coin operated laundry. Off Street Parking Renters Insurance Required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
340 29th Street Drive Southeast
340 29th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$615
1000 sqft
You will not believe the space in this 2 bedroom unit! Cozy up to the Wood burning Fireplace. Balcony to enjoy cool evenings this Spring! Off street parking, onsite coin operated Water is paid! Renters Insurance Required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
1215 21st Avenue Southwest
1215 21st Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located within 1 mile of I-380 and just minutes of downtown Cedar Rapids, making it easy to get where you need to in a moments notice.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mound View
1 Unit Available
1725 D Avenue NE - 1
1725 D Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
644 sqft
Quaint, two-bedroom apartment available for rent in a triplex building on the NE side! Communal fenced-in yard and front porch! Updated fixtures and appliances! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3626 King Dr SW
3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,830
2500 sqft
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679 Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond Located in College Community/Prairie High School district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car at
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath RENT SPECIAL
2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1664 sqft
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!! SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 1st! ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$ Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhill Jackson
1 Unit Available
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Kenwood Park
1 Unit Available
123 Dawley
123 Dawley Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a central location in Cedar Rapids. Semi finished large basement as a second living space. Huge fenced in back yard and detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1714 Woodside Court Northwest
1714 Woodside Court Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
More photos and details to come!!! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
246 15th St NW
246 15th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1448 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home available for rent on the NW side! This 2 bed/1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1121 3rd st SW
1121 3rd Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Available August 1st Looking for a COMPLETELY REMODELED MODERN apartment that is close to downtown Cedar Rapids? Look no further than this apartment! This new home features all stainless appliances, a LARGE kitchen with an open floor plan to the

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
116 27th Street Northeast - 4
116 27th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$690
750 sqft
Nice, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a great location in Cedar Rapids. Shared outside porch area, secure storage and coin operated laundry in basement. All utilities included except for cable/internet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1413 32nd Street Northeast
1413 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1413 32nd Street Northeast in Cedar Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Cedar Rapids

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cedar Rapids is $679, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $897.
Studio
$578
1 Bed
$679
2 Beds
$897
3+ Beds
$1,271

June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Rapids rents declined moderately over the past month

Cedar Rapids rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Rapids stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $898 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cedar Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cedar Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Cedar Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cedar Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cedar Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cedar Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $898 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cedar Rapids.
    • While rents in Cedar Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cedar Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Cedar Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Cedar Rapids?
    In Cedar Rapids, the median rent is $578 for a studio, $679 for a 1-bedroom, $897 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,271 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cedar Rapids, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cedar Rapids?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cedar Rapids area include Mount Mercy University, and Coe College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cedar Rapids?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedar Rapids from include Waterloo, Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, and North Liberty.

