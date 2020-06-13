88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Iowa City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Green
1 Unit Available
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Iowa City
1 Unit Available
220 Lafayette Street #203
220 Lafayette Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply. -= Short Term Leases Available =- [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #205] https://youtu.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2780 Triple Crown Lane #09
2780 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
2780 Triple Crown Lane #09 Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
513 1/2 2nd Ave.
513 1/2 2nd Ave, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
513 1/2 2nd Ave. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement close to ICDT! - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath basement apartment near within walking distance to downtown Iowa City. New carpet and stove/range. Unit includes washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
403 S. Lucas Street
403 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2263 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
403 S. Lucas Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hoover
1 Unit Available
819 N. 1st Avenue
819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1522 sqft
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemme
1 Unit Available
378 N Scott Blvd
378 North Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE FOR SUBLEASE NOW - This well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is available for subleasing through July 28th 2021.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4007 Lillian Street
4007 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2204 sqft
Ready for summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath 2-story located in the Lindemann subdivision, on the East Side. The open floor plan features kitchen, living and dining rooms on the main floor, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creekside
1 Unit Available
1820 G Street
1820 G Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
1-bedroom house in Creekside neighborhood - This 1-bedroom, 1-bath house has a recently updated bathroom. Located on a quiet street in the Creekside neighborhood on Iowa City's eastside.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
1425 Sycamore St
1425 Sycamore Street, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
1425 Sycamore St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1536 sq ft House - FREE Gas Grill! - 4 Bedroom 2 bath located next to Kirkwood on bus line. Close to shopping and park. Nice back Yard,Fire pit. Hardwood floors. New deck fresh paint.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
518 S. Lucas Street
518 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,725
518 S. Lucas Street Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Iowa City
1 Unit Available
720 S Dubuque Street #01
720 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
720 S Dubuque Street #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4189 Lillian Street
4189 Lillian Street, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1916 sqft
4189 Lillian Street Available 07/31/20 4 bed/3 bath home close to bus route in quiet neighborhood - Incredibly efficient East Side ranch available 8/1/2020. Open floor plan on main level features great room, kitchen, and dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
404 Westgate St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
247 Brentwood Drive
247 Brentwood Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
247 Brentwood Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weber
1 Unit Available
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lucas Farms
1 Unit Available
926 Cottonwood Ave
926 Cottonwood Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1540 sqft
926 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom House! - Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath east side home, very well maintained. Laminate wood floors, great storage, and a mostly finished lower level make this a great find.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
470 Peterson Street
470 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #410] https://youtu.be/dg8N0UmXV2o 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Iowa City, IA

Finding an apartment in Iowa City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

