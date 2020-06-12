/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
38 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Parkwest
1 Unit Available
514 Westside Drive
514 Westside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Hoover
1 Unit Available
807 North 1st Avenue
807 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1423 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 6/1/20 SUBLEASE TERM: 6/1/20 to 7/28/20 [SHORT TERM] [8/1/20 Lease UNAVAILABLE] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the east side of Iowa City.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
223 Woodside Dr
223 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
223 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Kinnick! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo near Kinnick and University of Iowa. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831580)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Weber
1 Unit Available
1542 McKinley Pl
1542 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
1542 McKinley Pl Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end-unit condo west side Iowa City - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Lemme
1 Unit Available
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302
260 Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1138 sqft
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #102] https://youtu.be/f9Sc1Ctxbzo [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #103] https://youtu.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
514 West Side Drive
514 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863381?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Weber
1 Unit Available
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Downtown Iowa City
1 Unit Available
575 South Dubuque Street
575 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1435 sqft
Call to set up a showing limited availability! Sabin townhomes located 2 blocks from downtown Iowa City! Designed by Neuman Monson and built by McComas-Lacina these two-story townhomes feature an open floor plan, a balcony off of the main level and
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Manville Heights
1 Unit Available
1644 Foster Road
1644 Foster Rd, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
**One month free with a 12 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
801 Cross Park Avenue
801 Cross Park Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 Cross Park Avenue in Iowa City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
Twain
1 Unit Available
2001 Keokuk Street
2001 Keokuk Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2001 Keokuk Street in Iowa City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard
1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1129 Mormon Trek Boulevard in Iowa City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Morningside-Glendale
1 Unit Available
201 N 1st Ave
201 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
Montclair Park I is a very nice place to live in Iowa City. It comes with one free garage space and free parking in the front of the building. Water is covered by the landlord.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Weber
1 Unit Available
1558 McKinley Place
1558 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1534 McKinley] https://youtu.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1152 Foster Road
1152 Foster Road, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN W/ RENT INCENTIVE: 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 a month's rent waived with approved applications and signed lease.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
25 Lincoln #16
25 Lincoln Ave, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
982 sqft
25 Lincoln #16 Available 08/01/19 - Welcome! Our 2 bedroom 2 bath condos will make you feel right at home. This is a great location close to the dental school.
Results within 1 mile of Iowa City
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.
Results within 5 miles of Iowa City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
