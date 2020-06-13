/
tiffin
Last updated June 13 2020
139 Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA
Last updated June 13
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
Last updated June 13
400 Stephans St
400 Stephans Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Completely redone VERY LARGE 1800+ sq. ft 2-bedroom apartment. Like two apartments in one with large 2nd floor master with on-suite soaking tub (nice view) and hand shower. All new Kitchen, new appliances and all new flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13
621 Calla Lilly Way
621 Calla Lily Way, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Calla Lilly Way in Tiffin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
Last updated June 13
North Ridge
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 13
Penn
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.
Last updated June 13
Weber
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 13
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.
Last updated June 13
Kirkwood
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.
Last updated June 13
Kirkwood
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.
Last updated June 13
Penn
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 13
North Ridge
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
Last updated June 13
Penn
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
Last updated June 13
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
Last updated June 13
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
Last updated June 13
Kirkwood
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature
Last updated June 13
North Ridge
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 13
Northwest
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT
Last updated June 13
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
Last updated June 13
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
Last updated June 13
Coralville
601 6th Ave
601 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1185 sqft
601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park.
Last updated June 13
Walden Woods
2741 Jacque St
2741 Jacque Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1632 sqft
2741 Jacque St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on Iowa City's west side - This three bedroom, split level house on Iowa City's west side is walking distance to West High School and Irving Weber.
Last updated June 13
North Ridge
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage
Last updated June 13
Weber
1654 Ranier Drive
1654 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2015 sqft
1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786362?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tiffin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tiffin from include Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, North Liberty, and Marion.