Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Tiffin, IA

1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.

1 Unit Available
400 Stephans St
400 Stephans Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Completely redone VERY LARGE 1800+ sq. ft 2-bedroom apartment. Like two apartments in one with large 2nd floor master with on-suite soaking tub (nice view) and hand shower. All new Kitchen, new appliances and all new flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
621 Calla Lilly Way
621 Calla Lily Way, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Calla Lilly Way in Tiffin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tiffin
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.

Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

Weber
1 Unit Available
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Penn
1 Unit Available
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.

Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.

Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.

Northwest
1 Unit Available
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY

Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT

Northwest
1 Unit Available
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

Coralville
1 Unit Available
601 6th Ave
601 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1185 sqft
601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park.

Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2741 Jacque St
2741 Jacque Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1632 sqft
2741 Jacque St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on Iowa City's west side - This three bedroom, split level house on Iowa City's west side is walking distance to West High School and Irving Weber.

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage

Weber
1 Unit Available
1654 Ranier Drive
1654 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2015 sqft
1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786362?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tiffin?
The average rent price for Tiffin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tiffin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tiffin from include Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, North Liberty, and Marion.

