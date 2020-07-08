/
apartments with washer dryer
109 Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
824 E Market St
824 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 08/01/20 824 Market Street Street Iowa City IA – Large 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Downtown Iowa City On U of I Campus! Call Now 319-354-0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Showing! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking! Large 5 Bedroom, 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lucas Farms
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lemme
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302
260 Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
260 N. Scott Boulevard #302 Available 08/01/20 $1,550 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Luxury Condo - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - Rent Rate Improved! - LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 260 #102] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
415 North Governor Street
415 North Governor Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2496 sqft
415 North Governor Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 5 bedroom Home close to Downtown IC - Fall Leasing - 8/1/2020 Great home in IC's historic GooseTown.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hoover
819 N. 1st Avenue
819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1522 sqft
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Longfellow
403 S. Lucas Street
403 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2263 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
403 S. Lucas Street Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula Area
985 Manitou Trail
985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Wood
2109 Hollywood Blvd
2109 Hollywood Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
864 sqft
2109 Hollywood Blvd Available 08/01/20 2109 Hollywood Blvd Iowa City, IA 52240 - Conveniently located, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is walking distance to shopping, great restaurants, close to the bus line and just a hop to a major interstate.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
56 West Side Drive
56 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
853 sqft
56 Westside Drive - Level: 01 Available 08/01/20 2020 Fall Leasing - 2 bed West side of IC! - Affordable condo on the West side of Iowa City with bus stop in front of building. New flooring throughout including carpeting and vinyl.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 Streb Street
708 Streb Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes central air and 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
507 South Scott Boulevard
507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
468 Peterson Street
468 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
463 South Scott Boulevard
463 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
505 South Scott Boulevard
505 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #505] https://youtu.be/u_7lWatK2TA [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #469] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
247 Brentwood Drive
247 Brentwood Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This [end unit] town house is located on the east side of Iowa City and features a fireplace in the living room along with walk out patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
1596 sqft
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Copy this link to your browser to visit the advertisement and obtain the contact information of the tenant. https://homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
326 Finkbine Lane
326 Finkbine Lane, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
680 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567147?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
631 Scott Park Drive
631 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1470 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 4+ bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor house features a full kitchen with dishwasher, breakfast buffet table, ample cabinetry, pantry and LVP flooring.
