Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
141 Apartments for rent in University Heights, IA📍
University Heights
1219 Melrose Avenue
1219 Melrose Avenue, University Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1984 sqft
1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.
University Heights
103 Grandview Court
103 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
611 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.
University Heights
106 Grandview Court
106 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
106 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
Weber
1449 McKinley Pl
1449 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1775 sqft
1449 McKinley Pl Available 07/01/20 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath town-home minutes from UIHC - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse on Iowa City's west side. Less than 3 miles to UIHC, law, public health, dental and nursing colleges, and Kinnick Stadium. End unit.
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Weber
2444 Cascade Lane
2444 Cascade Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1195 sqft
2444 Cascade Lane Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Oakcrest
915 Oakcrest St Apt 19
915 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1026 sqft
915 Oakcrest St, Apt #19, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Crest Condominium (2 story townhouse with lower level) within short walking distance of UIHC, Law, Medical and Pharmacy Schools, Finkbine Golf Course and Kinnick Stadium.
Miller-Orchard
335 Douglass Ct
335 Douglass Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
335 Douglass Ct, Iowa City, IA 52246 - Three bedroom, one bathroom house with a one car attached garage and spacious yard. Close to shopping, close to many restaurants, close to bus routes and major streets. Tenants pay all utilities.
Harlocke Weeber
802 Benton Dr #34
802 Benton Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$720
767 sqft
802 Benton Dr #34 Available 08/01/20 802 Benton Manor #34 Iowa City, IA 52240 - Conveniently located to Westside Campus, this 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo is on bus lines and includes an assigned parking spot.
Walden Woods
2428 Walden Rd.
2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck.
Melrose
527 Riverside Drive #02
527 S Riverside Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
527 Riverside Drive #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 LEASE TERM: 8/1/20 to 5/31/21 *Not available for extending lease beyond 5/31/21. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
Oakcrest
820 Woodside Dr
820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines.
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
Northwest
2620 Westwinds Drive #10
2620 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
2620 Westwinds Drive #10 Available 08/01/20 $775 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2620 Westwinds Drive #10 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 1st Floor UNIT UTILITY
Northwest
758 Westwinds Drive #01
758 Westwinds Dr, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
758 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 $750 | 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor Condo - Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! 2 Bedrooms | 1 Bathroom | 3rd Floor - TOP UNIT
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive #01
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
2639 Westwinds Drive #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.be/SRHtcKGWB2Q [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.
Northwest
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
404 Westgate St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.
Weber
1654 Ranier Drive
1654 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2015 sqft
1654 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786362?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
Northwest
669 Westwinds Drive
669 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1191 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/27/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21 -= NEW FLOORING + NEW PAINT =- [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.
Weber
1656 Ranier Drive
1656 Ranier Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 Ranier Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701791?source=marketing 3 Bedroom, 3.
Oakcrest
1001 Tower Ct
1001 Tower Court, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances
Oakcrest
223 Woodside Dr
223 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
223 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Kinnick! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo near Kinnick and University of Iowa. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831580)
Melrose
309 Myrtle Ave
309 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 309 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA Really Nice Two Bedroom Duplex For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for University Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University Heights from include Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, North Liberty, and Marion.