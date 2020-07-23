/
johnson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:40 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, IA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
5 Units Available
Kirkwood
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Wetherby
1516 California Avenue
1516 California Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
This HOUSE is available for IMMEDIATE move in! Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/EOwcmuFCzfY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2824 Eastwood Drive
2824 Eastwood Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
This HOUSE is available for IMMEDIATE move in! 3 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
636 Westwinds Drive
636 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1191 sqft
This multi floor townhome is available for 8/1/20 move in! [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 669] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo [VIDEO TOUR – SIMILAR UNIT – 673] https://youtu.be/oPmDZRdswm0 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
645 Westwinds Drive
645 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1191 sqft
This multi floor townhome is available for 8/1/20 move in! [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 669] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo [VIDEO TOUR – SIMILAR UNIT – 673] https://youtu.be/oPmDZRdswm0 2 Bedrooms + Den, 1.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2250 West Lake Road
2250 Westlake Rd, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2250 #301] https://youtu.be/sZAOMw0Jm4k **NOTE: 2250 #301 is of a top floor unit.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
631 Scott Park Drive
631 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1470 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 4+ bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor house features a full kitchen with dishwasher, breakfast buffet table, ample cabinetry, pantry and custom stained, hardwood floor.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Kimberlite Street
523 Kimberlite Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** SUBLEASE TERM: AUGUST** to 7/28/21 **SUBLESSOR & SUBLESSEE must mutually agree on move-in date. [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT] https://youtu.be/BZlJeG_rN6s 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom secured access condo located in Tiffin.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
708 Streb Street
708 Streb Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Prairie Rose Lane
205 Prairie Rose Lane, Solon, IA
2 Bedrooms
$910
990 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT - 205 #104] https://youtu.be/f3poMjO0u9E *NOTE: 205 #104 is of a ground floor unit featuring patio and wide [ADA] guest bathroom door* VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT - 205 #303] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
203 Prairie Rose Lane
203 Prairie Rose Lane, Solon, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT - 205 #303] https://youtu.be/IbWiGIWsDb0 VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT - 205 #304] https://youtu.be/qQfyE_SHAOw 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Solon.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 209] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Wickham
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Wickham
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air and a detached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
423 South Scott Boulevard
423 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move In Negotiable] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
420 Peterson Street
420 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY **NOTE #411 is a 3rd Floor Unit [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #464] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
507 South Scott Boulevard
507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
463 South Scott Boulevard
463 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
509 South Scott Boulevard
509 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #410] https://youtu.be/dg8N0UmXV2o Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
468 Peterson Street
468 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
465 South Scott Boulevard
465 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #410] https://youtu.be/dg8N0UmXV2o 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
515 South Scott Boulevard
515 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #471] https://youtu.be/yKvlRqM3ZXY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
402 Peterson Street
402 Peterson Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #464] https://youtu.be/CbBVk_xDQLY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #471] https://youtu.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
511 South Scott Boulevard
511 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
813 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #411] https://youtu.be/Z-St0flx1YY [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Johnson County area include Augustana College, Mount Mercy University, Coe College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Coralville, and North Liberty have apartments for rent.