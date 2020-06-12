/
3 bedroom apartments
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Washington Hills
315 Amhurst Street
315 Amhurst Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This ranch style home features a living room with large window that opens up to a deck overlooking a private, wooded lot.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Melrose
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor home features a living room, walk out patio to a fenced yard, and a full kitchen featuring dishwasher and
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Walden Woods
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Eastside
631 Scott Park Drive
631 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Northside
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Interested in more information? Please contact Julia via email: juliarcarlson@gmail.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Bryn Mawr Heights
48 Denbigh Drive
48 Denbigh Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor, single family house features a large living room with lots of windows [faces front yard/street].
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Windsor Ridge
483 Taft Ave SE
483 Taft Avenue Southeast, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1608 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 459] https://youtu.be/K0WIwrk9Ri8 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Northwest
612 Westwinds Drive
612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Goosetown
904 Fairchild Street
904 Fairchild Street, Iowa City, IA
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - Current Tenants are looking for a roommate to finish their lease. SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/25/20 - Not Available for rent 8/1/20. [Interested in a showing for Sublease?] Please call 847.400.7785 or email mattkrames@outlook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1001 Tower Ct
1001 Tower Court, Iowa City, IA
1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
926 Cottonwood Ave
926 Cottonwood Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1540 sqft
926 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom House! - Lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath east side home, very well maintained. Laminate wood floors, great storage, and a mostly finished lower level make this a great find.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
2300 Catskill Court
2300 Catskill Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1456 sqft
3-bedroom, 2-bath duplex - This corner-lot duplex features a 1-car garage, vaulted ceilings, oak kitchen cabinets with black appliances, tiled kitchen flooring and tiled kitchen backsplash with under-cabinet accent lighting, laminate flooring on the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
738 Keokuk Ct
738 Keokuk Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
944 sqft
738 Keokuk Ct, Iowa City IA - Single family housing consisting of 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath with attached garage. Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5594549)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
415 North Governor Street
415 North Governor Street, Iowa City, IA
415 North Governor Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 5 bedroom Home close to Downtown IC - Fall Leasing - 8/1/2020 Great home in IC's historic GooseTown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoover
819 N. 1st Avenue
819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1522 sqft
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longfellow
518 S. Lucas Street
518 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
518 S. Lucas Street Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1104 S 1st Ave
1104 South 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
957 sqft
1104 S 1st Ave Iowa CIty, IA 52240 - Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5421592)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
821 Melrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lucas Farms
1425 Sycamore St
1425 Sycamore Street, Iowa City, IA
1425 Sycamore St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1536 sq ft House - FREE Gas Grill! - 4 Bedroom 2 bath located next to Kirkwood on bus line. Close to shopping and park. Nice back Yard,Fire pit. Hardwood floors. New deck fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longfellow
403 S. Lucas Street
403 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
403 S. Lucas Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University of Iowa
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula Area
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Iowa City
720 S Dubuque Street #01
720 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
720 S Dubuque Street #01 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Iowa City
220 Lafayette Street #203
220 Lafayette Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply. -= Short Term Leases Available =- [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #205] https://youtu.
