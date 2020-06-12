Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Iowa City, IA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Washington Hills
1 Unit Available
315 Amhurst Street
315 Amhurst Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1907 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This ranch style home features a living room with large window that opens up to a deck overlooking a private, wooded lot.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
209 Myrtle Avenue
209 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City! This multi-floor home features a living room, walk out patio to a fenced yard, and a full kitchen featuring dishwasher and

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2449 Shady Glen Court
2449 Shady Glen Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This multi-floor town home is located on the west side of Iowa City and features central air, a spacious living room with new carpet and walk-out deck.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
631 Scott Park Drive
631 Scott Park Drive, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1470 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Iowa City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2664 Triple Crown Lane
2664 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2824 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2743 Triple Crown Lane
2743 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move In Negotiable - as early as Early June 2020] [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2825 #11] https://youtu.be/okwG5w7EXiU 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2610 Westwinds Drive
2610 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 2610 Westwinds Drive #08 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
758 Westwinds Drive
758 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Ready to move in as early as 8/1/20! 758 Westwinds Drive #01 - a Trailridge Condominium of Iowa City! Uniform features of a Trailridge condo include a kitchen with refrigerator, range oven and garbage disposal.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northside
1 Unit Available
807 East Market Street
807 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
1596 sqft
This advertisement is for a Westwinds Real Estate tenant looking for an additional roommate for the start of the 8/1/20 lease. Interested in more information? Please contact Julia via email: juliarcarlson@gmail.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Tyn Cae
1 Unit Available
1209 Cambria Court
1209 Cambria Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR LAYOUT - 1033] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvABaYIRIKs&feature=youtu.be NOTE: 1209 CAMBRIA COURT has a half wall between the living room and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Walden Woods
1 Unit Available
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
2631 Westwinds Drive
2631 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2631 Westwinds Drive #06 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Bryn Mawr Heights
1 Unit Available
48 Denbigh Drive
48 Denbigh Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 4 non-related adults] 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house located in Iowa City. This multi-floor, single family house features a large living room with lots of windows [faces front yard/street].

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Windsor Ridge
1 Unit Available
483 Taft Ave SE
483 Taft Avenue Southeast, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1608 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 459] https://youtu.be/K0WIwrk9Ri8 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
734 Westwinds Drive
734 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 752 #4] https://youtu.be/IjBsVUkNG2E [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 801 #4] https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
612 Westwinds Drive
612 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT] https://youtu.be/cBTrDpv7tuo 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in Iowa City.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
702 Westwinds Drive
702 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor unit features a spacious living room with patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
728 Westwinds Drive
728 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
924 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/yYtx6Z0jrt8 NOTE: Dishwasher and deck/patio shown in video. 728 Westwinds Drive #5 does not include a dishwasher or have a deck/patio. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2825 Triple Crown Lane
2825 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
906 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 3rd floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features vaulted ceilings and spacious walk out deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Wood
1 Unit Available
2875 Triple Crown Lane
2875 Triple Crown Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$910
906 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This east side, 1st floor condo is located in a secure building. The living room features fireplace and spacious walk out patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Hoover
1 Unit Available
807 North 1st Avenue
807 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1423 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 6/1/20 SUBLEASE TERM: 6/1/20 to 7/28/20 [SHORT TERM] [8/1/20 Lease UNAVAILABLE] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the east side of Iowa City.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Goosetown
1 Unit Available
904 Fairchild Street
904 Fairchild Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2377 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - Current Tenants are looking for a roommate to finish their lease. SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/25/20 - Not Available for rent 8/1/20. [Interested in a showing for Sublease?] Please call 847.400.7785 or email mattkrames@outlook.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
1001 Tower Ct
1001 Tower Court, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Iowa City, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Iowa City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

