Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.

Nice 54 unit complex with studio, 1BR and 2BR units available. Secure building. Garages and plenty off of street parking available. Landlord pays heat, water, trash, sewer.