615 Caulder Ave

Amenities
House for rent.
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathrooms plus a 3 car garage + workshop. The large yard is 3/4 fenced, rear patio, stove, refrigerator, microwave, central air/heat, near new counter tops & back splash, hardwood floors, unfinished basement that can be used for storage or playroom with the 1/2 bathroom. The house is located in the south side of Des Moines just east of SW 9th St. Rent is $1,450 and the deposit is $1,200. No pets. For more information or other locations visit our website at www.forgetmgt.com, e mail at arnold@forgetmgt.com or call 515-991-4402.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2265030)