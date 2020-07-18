All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

615 Caulder Ave

615 Caulder Avenue · (515) 991-4402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Caulder Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50315
Magnolia Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent.
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathrooms plus a 3 car garage + workshop. The large yard is 3/4 fenced, rear patio, stove, refrigerator, microwave, central air/heat, near new counter tops & back splash, hardwood floors, unfinished basement that can be used for storage or playroom with the 1/2 bathroom. The house is located in the south side of Des Moines just east of SW 9th St. Rent is $1,450 and the deposit is $1,200. No pets. For more information or other locations visit our website at www.forgetmgt.com, e mail at arnold@forgetmgt.com or call 515-991-4402.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2265030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Caulder Ave have any available units?
615 Caulder Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Caulder Ave have?
Some of 615 Caulder Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Caulder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 Caulder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Caulder Ave pet-friendly?
No, 615 Caulder Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 615 Caulder Ave offer parking?
Yes, 615 Caulder Ave offers parking.
Does 615 Caulder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Caulder Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Caulder Ave have a pool?
No, 615 Caulder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 615 Caulder Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 Caulder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Caulder Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Caulder Ave has units with dishwashers.
